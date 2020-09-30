Can't connect right now! retry
Wednesday Sep 30 2020
Snoop Dogg shares hilarious meme on Trump, Biden debate

Wednesday Sep 30, 2020

Trump and Biden engaged in a fierce verbal brawl Tuesday in Cleveland where they faced off in their first presidential debate.

Both men launched biting personal attacks, but political pugilist Trump was widely seen as interrupting his rival more often -- to the point that Biden told him to "shut up."

People are taking to social media to express their views on the first showdown between the two leaders.

Several users posted hilarious memes while mocking President Donald Trump.

American rapper Snoop Dogg took to Instagram to share a video of two old men fighting with a caption that read, "leaked footage of Trump and Biden after the debate". 



