Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Thursday Oct 01 2020
By
Web Desk

Inside Ahad Raza Mir's intimate birthday celebration with Sajal Ali

By
Web Desk

Thursday Oct 01, 2020

Inside Ahad Raza Mir's intimate birthday celebration with Sajal Ali

Ahad Raza Mir penned a heartfelt note while thanking his better half Sajal Ali for making his 27th birthday memorable.

Earlier, Sajal wished in an adorable birthday tribute on Instagram.

"Happy birthday to my one and only. May you always shine," the Alif starlet captioned the love-filled photo.

Reciprocating his ladylove's gesture, Ahad penned a romantic note thanking Sajal.

"To all my amazing fans,

Thank you for all the love on my birthday. I truly mean it when I say my fans are my family," Ahad wrote.

"I also want to mention that no one does cakes like Sajal. Thank you for being part of my life," he added.



More From Entertainment:

Prince Charles outrage: When the royal threw a fit over leaving Diana in London

Prince Charles outrage: When the royal threw a fit over leaving Diana in London
Meghan Markle reflects on crying her heart out while delivering BLM speech

Meghan Markle reflects on crying her heart out while delivering BLM speech
Chrissy Teigen thought she almost lost her baby amid horrifying health scare

Chrissy Teigen thought she almost lost her baby amid horrifying health scare

Demi Lovato shocked to know Max Ehrich's intentions weren't genuine

Demi Lovato shocked to know Max Ehrich's intentions weren't genuine
US singer Usher blessed with a baby girl

US singer Usher blessed with a baby girl

Snoop Dogg shares hilarious meme on Trump, Biden debate

Snoop Dogg shares hilarious meme on Trump, Biden debate

MGK, Megan Fox's new pictures go viral from a romantic date in Los Angeles

MGK, Megan Fox's new pictures go viral from a romantic date in Los Angeles

'Thor' actor Chris Hemsworth is teaming up with Netflix for new film 'Spiderhead'

'Thor' actor Chris Hemsworth is teaming up with Netflix for new film 'Spiderhead'
Kate Middleton and Prince William broke royal tradition at Prince George's birth

Kate Middleton and Prince William broke royal tradition at Prince George's birth

'Supergirl' actress Melissa Benoist reacts to Trump, Biden debate

'Supergirl' actress Melissa Benoist reacts to Trump, Biden debate

Female Eminem fan sets new world record with tattoos of his face

Female Eminem fan sets new world record with tattoos of his face

Meghan Markle is Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of British royalty, says US politician

Meghan Markle is Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of British royalty, says US politician

Latest

view all