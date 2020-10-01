Inside Ahad Raza Mir's intimate birthday celebration with Sajal Ali

Ahad Raza Mir penned a heartfelt note while thanking his better half Sajal Ali for making his 27th birthday memorable.

Earlier, Sajal wished in an adorable birthday tribute on Instagram.



"Happy birthday to my one and only. May you always shine," the Alif starlet captioned the love-filled photo.

Reciprocating his ladylove's gesture, Ahad penned a romantic note thanking Sajal.

"To all my amazing fans,

Thank you for all the love on my birthday. I truly mean it when I say my fans are my family," Ahad wrote.

"I also want to mention that no one does cakes like Sajal. Thank you for being part of my life," he added.







