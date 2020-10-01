Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Thursday Oct 01 2020
By
Web Desk

Kevin Hart and wife Eniko welcome their second child

By
Web Desk

Thursday Oct 01, 2020

American actor Kevin Hart and model Eniko have joined the list of celebrities welcoming new additions into their families in the past few weeks.

The Jumanji star’s wife and model Eniko confirmed through Instagram that she had given birth to a baby girl on Tuesday.

Sharing the delightful news on her social media platform, Eniko wrote: “9 months preparing to fall in love for a lifetime.”

“A little bit of heaven sent down to earth. Welcome to the world baby girl. We couldn’t love you more. Kaori Mai Hart. 9.29.20,” she added.

This is the couple’s second child as they had previously welcomed their son Kenzo in 2017.

Kevin, on the other hand, also has a daughter, Heaven, 15, and son, Hendrix, 12, with is ex-wife Torrei Hart.

Prior to the birth of his daughter, Hart had told Entertainment Tonight how he had been pampering his wife.

“During these last few months, I am waiting for the moments that aren’t the most photogenic, trying to catch her biting a big sandwich, you know, falling asleep,” he said.

“Just the moments of pregnancy that are really beautiful. I am going to focus on those. Because we’re in the house, I don’t have nothing else to do,” he added.

More From Entertainment:

Demi Lovato breaks silence on Max Ehrich split with a full-blown breakup song

Demi Lovato breaks silence on Max Ehrich split with a full-blown breakup song
Feminist music icon Helen Reddy dies at 78

Feminist music icon Helen Reddy dies at 78
Chrissy Teigen announces news of gut wrenching miscarriage

Chrissy Teigen announces news of gut wrenching miscarriage
Gigi Hadid joins the ‘Scooby Doo’ gang to solve a fashion mystery

Gigi Hadid joins the ‘Scooby Doo’ gang to solve a fashion mystery

Ms. Marvel: Imaan Vellani to be the first Muslim superhero with Marvel's title role

Ms. Marvel: Imaan Vellani to be the first Muslim superhero with Marvel's title role
Prince Charles outrage: When the royal threw a fit over leaving Diana in London

Prince Charles outrage: When the royal threw a fit over leaving Diana in London
Inside Ahad Raza Mir's intimate birthday celebration with Sajal Ali

Inside Ahad Raza Mir's intimate birthday celebration with Sajal Ali
Meghan Markle reflects on crying her heart out while delivering BLM speech

Meghan Markle reflects on crying her heart out while delivering BLM speech
Chrissy Teigen thought she almost lost her baby amid horrifying health scare

Chrissy Teigen thought she almost lost her baby amid horrifying health scare

Demi Lovato shocked to know Max Ehrich's intentions weren't genuine

Demi Lovato shocked to know Max Ehrich's intentions weren't genuine
US singer Usher blessed with a baby girl

US singer Usher blessed with a baby girl

Snoop Dogg shares hilarious meme on Trump, Biden debate

Snoop Dogg shares hilarious meme on Trump, Biden debate

Latest

view all