Jake Gyllenhaal hit with Taylor Swift lyrics under geeky throwback post

Thursday Oct 01 2020
Thursday Oct 01, 2020

Taylor Swift fans recently had a blast of a time, at actor Jake Gyllenhaal’s expense and posted a collection of old Swift lyrics underneath the actor’s newest throwback post to his geeky days.

The post in question is a black-and-white close-up of Gyllenhaal’s youth. With striking eyewear and a gelled up back-do, the actor reminisced upon his look, claiming, “I’ve worn my glasses ever since I parted my hair meticulously with gel (see above), which is why NEW EYES has always been near and dear to my heart.” (sic)

No sooner than the post went up, fans began poking fun at the actor with past lyrics from some of Taylor’s best songs. One user penned a line from Swift’s track All Too Well, ″You used to be a little kid with glasses in a twin size bed.” While others went off on their own tangents claiming, ″u posted this pic and thought that the swifties would do nothing???? mistake.″ (sic)

Others simply enjoyed the show with virtual popcorn in hand, ″Came here for the All Too Well comments and was not disappointed.″

