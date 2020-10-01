Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Thursday Oct 01 2020
By
Web Desk

Kylie Jenner shows off Stormi Webster’s outfit for first day of school: Watch

By
Web Desk

Thursday Oct 01, 2020

Kylie Jenner shows off Stormi Webster’s outfit for first day of school: Watch

Time and time again mommy Kylie Jenner has showcased her love for Stormi Webster in new and extravagant ways. From a grand Stormi’s day celebration to a luxury playhouse fit for a queen, and finally a back-to homeschool outfit that shook the internet in all its might.

Kylie is no stranger to extravagance, and after growing up in the Kardashian-Jenner household, the beauty mogul is not shy about her daughter’s luxurious indulgences.

For a homeschooling session, Kylie got her toddler a $12,000 Hermes backpack. This is not even the first time the little tyke has been seen sporting a decked out ensemble. Back on September 30, the young diva was snapped in an all-black outfit, diamond earrings and Air Jordans. 


More From Entertainment:

Sarah Ferguson furious over Prince Philip’s attitude towards Prince Andrew

Sarah Ferguson furious over Prince Philip’s attitude towards Prince Andrew
Brad Pitt to bring in Angelina Jolie’s costar to testify in custody trial

Brad Pitt to bring in Angelina Jolie’s costar to testify in custody trial

Meghan Markle ‘disappointed’ and ‘irritated’ Prince Philip by not serving monarchy

Meghan Markle ‘disappointed’ and ‘irritated’ Prince Philip by not serving monarchy

Justin Bieber wows fans with heartfelt post on first anniversary with Hailey: ‘I am so lucky’

Justin Bieber wows fans with heartfelt post on first anniversary with Hailey: ‘I am so lucky’
Selena Gomez rattles rumors with her candid thoughts on Demi Lovato’s music

Selena Gomez rattles rumors with her candid thoughts on Demi Lovato’s music
AC/DC is ‘back in black’: Iconic rock band announces comeback

AC/DC is ‘back in black’: Iconic rock band announces comeback

Demi Lovato breaks silence on Max Ehrich split with a full-blown breakup song

Demi Lovato breaks silence on Max Ehrich split with a full-blown breakup song
Jake Gyllenhaal hit with Taylor Swift lyrics under geeky throwback post

Jake Gyllenhaal hit with Taylor Swift lyrics under geeky throwback post
Feminist music icon Helen Reddy dies at 78

Feminist music icon Helen Reddy dies at 78
Chrissy Teigen announces news of gut wrenching miscarriage

Chrissy Teigen announces news of gut wrenching miscarriage
Gigi Hadid joins the ‘Scooby Doo’ gang to solve a fashion mystery

Gigi Hadid joins the ‘Scooby Doo’ gang to solve a fashion mystery

Kevin Hart and wife Eniko welcome their second child

Kevin Hart and wife Eniko welcome their second child

Latest

view all