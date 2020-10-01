Kylie Jenner shows off Stormi Webster’s outfit for first day of school: Watch

Time and time again mommy Kylie Jenner has showcased her love for Stormi Webster in new and extravagant ways. From a grand Stormi’s day celebration to a luxury playhouse fit for a queen, and finally a back-to homeschool outfit that shook the internet in all its might.

Kylie is no stranger to extravagance, and after growing up in the Kardashian-Jenner household, the beauty mogul is not shy about her daughter’s luxurious indulgences.

For a homeschooling session, Kylie got her toddler a $12,000 Hermes backpack. This is not even the first time the little tyke has been seen sporting a decked out ensemble. Back on September 30, the young diva was snapped in an all-black outfit, diamond earrings and Air Jordans.



