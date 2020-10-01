Can't connect right now! retry
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's son Archie keeps them on their toes

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s one-year-old son keeps The Duke and Duchess of Sussex on their toes as he is settling into life in the family’s new home in Santa Barbara, California.

Meghan shared in a video call: "We are very lucky with our little one. He is just so busy, he is all over the place. He keeps us on our toes. We are just so lucky.”

Prince Harry previously had shared sweet updates about his son, saying that he and Archie have been spending plenty of time outdoors amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"I've got a little space outside, which I'm fortunate enough to have so I need to get him playing some Rugby League," the Duke of Sussex revealed in a video chat in August.

Harry continued: "Our little man is our number one priority, but our work after that is the second priority and we’re just trying to do everything we can to do our part to make the world a better place."

The family’s new home in the Montecito community of Santa Barbara also came with a surprise for Archie, but the little boy is happy, as the new mansion has space to run free.

The couple's son, who celebrated his first birthday in May, has also been making adorable cameos on their Zoom calls.

