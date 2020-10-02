Can't connect right now! retry
Jessica Alba reveals she was asked to avoid eye contact with '90210' cast

Jessica Alba was asked to avoid eye contact  with the  cast members of Beverly Hills, 90210.

She revealed this while speaking on the latest episode of The Hot Ones – a YouTube series where celebrity guests answer questions while eating spicy chicken wings 

Recalling her brief time on the show, she said “On the set of 90210, I couldn’t even make eye contact with any of the cast members, which was really strange when you’re like trying to do a scene with them.”

Jessica  appeared on two episodes of the hit Nineties show as a teenage mother named Leanne in 1998.

She added: “Yeah, it was like, ‘You’re not allowed to make eye contact with any one of the cast members or you’ll be thrown off the set.'”

Jessica Alba starred in two episodes of the series  when she was 17 years old.


