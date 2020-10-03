Prince Harry, Meghan Markle asked to not ‘interfere’ in US politics and elections

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have been susceptible to controversies over any and every move they make.

As displeased Brits continue to attack them, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have now been asked to steer clear of US politics and to not interfere in the country’s internal matters, being former members of the British royal family.

Royal commentators Lizzie Robinson and Chris Ship from Royal Rota spoke about their recent remarks on the upcoming US presidential election.

"We kind of know where Meghan is with that but the issue is Harry. Meghan and Harry promised that when they leave the Royal Family they would uphold the values of the Queen,” said Ship.

"One of the Queen's values is being impartial. It is kind of an election that is going to be very bitter and very fraught,” he added.

"Perhaps the advice to Harry and Meghan might have been or could be is stay out of it completely,” he went on to say.

Robinson also chimed in as she defended the duchess, saying: "Well, anything Harry and Meghan say or do at the moment ends up in the papers. People pour over what they are doing whether that is from them saying they wanted to leave the Royal Family and have a private life and yet here they are or their comments on the US election.”

"Anything they do or say is looked at carefully. I think in terms of what is controversial, recently their comments on the US election have been regarded as controversial,” she said.

"Meghan has been interpreted by lots of quarters as showing support for Joe Biden and the upcoming election,” she added.