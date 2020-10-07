Meghan Markle almost lost ‘Suits’ role to Prince Harry’s ex Jenna Coleman

Meghan Markle shot to fame with her gig on Suits, before she became the most popular woman around the globe by marrying Prince Harry.



It seems someone else could have been living the dream if Meghan hadn’t gotten the role of Rachel Zane. And coincidentally, that someone could have been one of Prince Harry’s exes.

British actor Jenna Coleman shot to fame through Doctor Who. However, what many may not be aware of is how she almost bagged the role of Rachel Zane on Suits—the same character Meghan played.

As reported by ScreenRant, Coleman had auditioned for the role before she got an offer from the sci-fi hit series.

What is even more amusing is that Coleman had also been reportedly romantically involved with Prince Harry at one point. So if things had gone her way, it would’ve been her marrying into the British royal family instead of Meghan.