Thursday Oct 08 2020
By
Web Desk

Megan Fox's boyfriend Machine Gun Kelly says he is directing a new project

By
Web Desk

Thursday Oct 08, 2020

Days after releasing his new album "Tickets To My Downfall", Machine Gun Kelly is working on another project which the rapper's fans think may also feature his girlfriend Megan Fox.

The Cleveland native on Wednesday took to Twitter to tease his fans about his upcoming project, without revealing much.

"3rd day on set directing our “untitled” project, except now..," he tweeted, adding that "It finally has name".

Megan Fox has appeared on a couple of videos by Machine Gun Kelly since her split from husband Brian Autsin Green.

