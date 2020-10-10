Can't connect right now! retry
Prince Charles broke into a fight with Princess Diana's brother during her funeral: Here's why

Prince Charles's marriage with Princess Diana was not a blissul one with the couple having extreme tension between each other.

The undying turmoil within their bond translated into Charles' relationship with Diana's brother even after her sudden demise.

According to bombshell book Battle of Brothers, the Prince of Wales made “an offensive” comment about his ex-wife just days after she died in 1997 car crash in Paris.

Royal historian Robert Lacey reveals the remark was made to Diana's brother, Charles, 9th Earl Spencer.

The argument between the two broke out when Diana's brother opposed the idea of his young nephews, Prince William and Harry, walking behind their mother's coffin during her funeral processions.

“Spencer felt quite sure that Diana would have been horrified at the idea of her sons having to endure such an ordeal,” Lacey writes. “He had already told Charles as much.”

One call “had ended with the earl slamming down the phone on his brother-in-law after Charles had made a particularly offensive comment about Diana.”

He adds, “Prince Charles had no doubt that he should walk the long route with both his sons beside him. But Uncle Charles Spencer did not agree.

He was already angry on his family’s behalf that his sister’s funeral had been hijacked into a royal occasion, and he was particularly opposed to the idea that his young nephews should have to walk the best part of a mile behind their mother’s coffin through the streets.”

