Saturday Oct 10 2020
Queen Elizabeth could’ve done ‘so much more’ for Meghan Markle, Prince Harry

Saturday Oct 10, 2020

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have been carrying the burden of the blame that fell over them following the chaos unleashed after their exit from the British royal family.

However, some are also pointing their fingers at Queen Elizabeth II herself for not doing enough for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and letting them down.

Speaking on their podcast, Royally Obsessed, Roberta Fiorito and Rachel Bowie discussed the latest bombshell book that will soon drop on shelves: Robert Lacey’s Battle of Brothers.

The book suggests that the entire Megxit fiasco could have easily been avoided by the monarchy.

Fiorito claimed that Her Majesty had ‘let down’ Harry and Meghan: “I do think he's right. The monarchy could have done so much more. It'll be interesting to see how that all plays out in the book."

Lacey had written about the couple’s exit in the book, claiming: "The Palace got this very wrong, as it always does with the second-born. They always treat the second-born badly, not to say cruelly.”

"It happened with Princess Margaret. It happened with Prince Andrew. It’s the classic heir and the spare thing,” he added.

"They just don’t know what to do with the spare. And they certainly didn’t know what to do with the spare’s wife,” he said.

