Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Saturday Oct 10 2020
By
Web Desk

Princess Diana’s royal future was decided after Philip’s warning to Prince Charles

By
Web Desk

Saturday Oct 10, 2020

Princess Diana’s shaky ties with her royal in-laws were no news for the world.

However, Prince Philip had always been the one person always upfront and straightforward about his judgments regardless of who he offends.

He had once issued a strict ultimatum to his son Prince Charles regarding his ladylove Diana’s future in the British royal family.

While the Prince of Wales appeared to be in a “limbo” about whether or not to proceed in his relationship with Diana, the Duke of Edinburgh had “ordered” him to “get on with it.”

The revelation was made in Channel 5’s documentary, Philip: The King without Crown where narrator Glynis Barber recalls how Charles was pressurized into making a decision about marrying his 19-year-old girlfriend.

"When the Prince of Wales began courting Lady Diana Spencer, it seemed to many he had met his match. But Charles was unsure. It fell to the Duke to urge his son to make a decision,” Barber said in the documentary.

Jennie Bond, former royal correspondent had also claimed the same as she said how the duke had to step in to bring to a halt, Charles’ “dithering” act back in the 1970s.

"Prince Charles and his dad are very different creatures. He's a pragmatist and Charles is a romantic. I don't think that Prince Philip has been unfeeling towards Charles ever but he found that his son was dithering about whether he should marry this young girl or not,” said Bond.

Biographer Hugo Vickers said: "There came a point where Prince Philip told Prince Charles to get on with it.”

"A letter was written to Prince Charles and what it actually said was, 'this girl is running everyday with press and things. If you are going to marry her, I think it would be a good idea to get on with it. And if you're not, it would be kinder to say so now than run this thing in a limbo.' Prince Charles felt himself very pressurized into it,” she said further.

More From Entertainment:

Queen Elizabeth’s multi-million dollar wedding gift to Meghan Markle, Prince Harry

Queen Elizabeth’s multi-million dollar wedding gift to Meghan Markle, Prince Harry
Burcu Kiratli looks ethereal in latest photos wearing Pakistani bridal dress

Burcu Kiratli looks ethereal in latest photos wearing Pakistani bridal dress
Blake Shelton elated to work alongside Gwen Stefani on ‘The Voice’

Blake Shelton elated to work alongside Gwen Stefani on ‘The Voice’
Kim Kardashian believes Covid-19 is acting as a ‘reset’ for the planet

Kim Kardashian believes Covid-19 is acting as a ‘reset’ for the planet
Prince Charles, now ‘over the hill’, may pass on the throne to Prince William

Prince Charles, now ‘over the hill’, may pass on the throne to Prince William
Katy Perry avails permanent restraining order over ‘stalker’ targeting Orlando Bloom

Katy Perry avails permanent restraining order over ‘stalker’ targeting Orlando Bloom
Republican politician accuses Meghan Markle, Prince Harry of interference in US elections

Republican politician accuses Meghan Markle, Prince Harry of interference in US elections
Indian actress Sana Khan says she is turning to religion, quits career

Indian actress Sana Khan says she is turning to religion, quits career
Tory Lanez claims the ‘truth will come to light’ after assault charges come knocking

Tory Lanez claims the ‘truth will come to light’ after assault charges come knocking
Angelina Jolie pens moving piece on the surging cases of domestic abuse

Angelina Jolie pens moving piece on the surging cases of domestic abuse

Ruby Rose opens up about her ‘massive’ girl crush on Rosie Huntington Whiteley

Ruby Rose opens up about her ‘massive’ girl crush on Rosie Huntington Whiteley
Jeremy Renner’s ‘Hawkeye’ at stake as Marvel fans in doubts about his MCU future

Jeremy Renner’s ‘Hawkeye’ at stake as Marvel fans in doubts about his MCU future

Latest

view all