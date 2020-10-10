Prince Harry will ‘never stand’ in ‘Meghan's path' in LA for long

Royal experts have been weighing in on Prince Harry’s long term life plans and as a result they claim the prince will “never live” in the US for a long time, especially given how he uprooted his life, all so suddenly.

During an interview with ITV's Lorraine, a former butler who worked for the royal family for a number of years spoke at length about the royal spare’s LA plans and admitted that he does not feel Prince Harry will be able to survive in LA for long.

Despite his ‘besotted’ love for Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s entire life is in the UK, plus, "He's married to this woman who has ideas of her own.”

"He's so besotted by her. He's totally in love with her that she can't do any wrong. So now, he's being led along her path. But it won't always be that way.”

"I personally cannot see Harry happy in Los Angeles. All his friends, his family, and his culture are back here in England. He's not going to stand that forever."