Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Saturday Oct 10 2020
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry will ‘never stand’ in ‘Meghan's path' in LA

By
Web Desk

Saturday Oct 10, 2020

Prince Harry will ‘never stand’ in ‘Meghan's path' in LA for long

Royal experts have been weighing in on Prince Harry’s long term life plans and as a result they claim the prince will “never live” in the US for a long time, especially given how he uprooted his life, all so suddenly.

During an interview with ITV's Lorraine, a former butler who worked for the royal family for a number of years spoke at length about the royal spare’s LA plans and admitted that he does not feel Prince Harry will be able to survive in LA for long.

Despite his ‘besotted’ love for Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s entire life is in the UK, plus, "He's married to this woman who has ideas of her own.”

"He's so besotted by her. He's totally in love with her that she can't do any wrong. So now, he's being led along her path. But it won't always be that way.”

"I personally cannot see Harry happy in Los Angeles. All his friends, his family, and his culture are back here in England. He's not going to stand that forever."

More From Entertainment:

Prince William embarked on a ’50-mile drive’ to safeguard Kate Middleton

Prince William embarked on a ’50-mile drive’ to safeguard Kate Middleton
Doctor Strange returns: Benedict Cumberbatch reprising role for ‘Spider-Man 3’

Doctor Strange returns: Benedict Cumberbatch reprising role for ‘Spider-Man 3’
Queen Elizabeth’s multi-million dollar wedding gift to Meghan Markle, Prince Harry

Queen Elizabeth’s multi-million dollar wedding gift to Meghan Markle, Prince Harry
Kate Middleton steps out in Princess Diana's redesigned keepsake sapphire earrings

Kate Middleton steps out in Princess Diana's redesigned keepsake sapphire earrings
Burcu Kiratli looks ethereal in latest photos wearing Pakistani bridal dress

Burcu Kiratli looks ethereal in latest photos wearing Pakistani bridal dress
Blake Shelton elated to work alongside Gwen Stefani on ‘The Voice’

Blake Shelton elated to work alongside Gwen Stefani on ‘The Voice’
Kim Kardashian believes Covid-19 is acting as a ‘reset’ for the planet

Kim Kardashian believes Covid-19 is acting as a ‘reset’ for the planet
Prince Charles, now ‘over the hill’, may pass on the throne to Prince William

Prince Charles, now ‘over the hill’, may pass on the throne to Prince William
Princess Diana’s royal future was decided after Philip’s warning to Prince Charles

Princess Diana’s royal future was decided after Philip’s warning to Prince Charles
Katy Perry avails permanent restraining order over ‘stalker’ targeting Orlando Bloom

Katy Perry avails permanent restraining order over ‘stalker’ targeting Orlando Bloom
Republican politician accuses Meghan Markle, Prince Harry of interference in US elections

Republican politician accuses Meghan Markle, Prince Harry of interference in US elections
Indian actress Sana Khan says she is turning to religion, quits career

Indian actress Sana Khan says she is turning to religion, quits career

Latest

view all