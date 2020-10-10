Ertugrul's Aliyar Bey actor plays head of spies in 'Payitaht: Abdülhamid'

Turkish actor Cem Uçan on Saturday shared the promo for the new season of Payitaht Abdülhamid, a TV series depicting historical events during the reign of the 34th Ottoman Sultan, Abdul Hamid II.



Cem, who rose to international fame with his stellar performance as Aliyar Bey in the hit TV series "Dirilis:Ertugrul", portrays the role of Ahmet Celalettin Paşa, the head of spies for Sultan Abdülhamid.

Payitaht: Abdülhamid, named The Last Emperor in English follows important events that marked the last 13 years of the reign of Sultan Abdülhamid.







