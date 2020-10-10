Royal biography‘Finding Freedom' could end Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s LA career

In light of the possible devastating impacts biography Finding Freedom could bring on top of Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, the couple is being advised to drop their lawsuits and cut their losses, especially since the biography can cost them their whole Hollywood career and potential savings.

The lawsuit in question is one which Meghan Markle is fighting against Associated Newspaper, over the unsolicited publication of their private correspondence with her father Thomas Markle.

While the trial is currently being fought, a jibe by Associated Newspaper has sparked a devastating fear amid experts who fear that in the coming hearings, the leading daily could use Finding Freedom against the couple and drain them for past damage.

During his interview with Express UK, a lawyer Emily Cox speculates, "Associated Newspapers’ successful bid to include the ‘Finding Freedom’ biography in its defence could prove to be the fatal blow to the Duchess’ claim that she had an expectation of privacy in the letter to her father.”

“And it will certainly mean yet more dissection of her personal life when this case goes to trial in January of next year.”