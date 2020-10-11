Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Sunday Oct 11 2020
By
Web Desk

Queen Elizabeth termed ‘powerless’ in making major Meghan Markle, Prince Harry decision

By
Web Desk

Sunday Oct 11, 2020

Queen Elizabeth II has been termed ‘powerless’ over a major decision involving Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

According to reports, a very strict UK law has become a hurdle in the monarch’s way into stripping the Duke and Duchess of Sussex off their royal titles.

Royal expert Marlene Koeing told Express UK: "She could issue a letters patent that takes the HRH but that doesn't change anything. Meghan doesn't have a title, Meghan shares her husband's rank. The peerage was created for Harry, not Harry and Meghan, it's for Harry and his male descendants.”

"The peerage can be removed by and act of Parliament with Royal Assent,” she added.

“Go back to 1917, with the Title Deprivation Act which removed the peerages from two members of the British Royal Family who were German and were enemies. That's why they removed then and in 1919 the Royal Assent came that the Duke of Albany, the Duke of Cumberland and his son and an Austrian viscount were stripped of their peerages,” she went on to say.

"And the Duke of Cumberland's son could not inherit the peerage because he took arms against the United Kingdom. Has Harry taken up arms against the United Kingdom?" she continued.

She goes on to say that Her Majesty will have to wait through a legislative process as the request to deny titles to Harry and Meghan would have to be tabled in Parliament through a bill.

And because the two aren’t traitors or convicts, Koeing claims it is highly unlikely for them to see their status change. 

More From Entertainment:

Mariah Carey's nine-year-old son has already been a victim of racial abuse

Mariah Carey's nine-year-old son has already been a victim of racial abuse
Saturday Night Live: Maya Rudolph takes on Harris while Jim Carrey turns into Pence’s fly

Saturday Night Live: Maya Rudolph takes on Harris while Jim Carrey turns into Pence’s fly
Dwayne Johnson is 'the most followed man in America'

Dwayne Johnson is 'the most followed man in America'
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s secret exchange on wedding day revealed

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s secret exchange on wedding day revealed
Selena Gomez claims she is ‘anti-social media’ as she details decision of not using it

Selena Gomez claims she is ‘anti-social media’ as she details decision of not using it
Prince Harry takes a brutal dig at Prince William after he launches latest project

Prince Harry takes a brutal dig at Prince William after he launches latest project
Prince Andrew extremely close to losing his HRH title by next month

Prince Andrew extremely close to losing his HRH title by next month
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Netflix project highly similar to Prince William's documentary

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Netflix project highly similar to Prince William's documentary
Prince William takes part in first Ted Talk to stress over the impacts of climate change

Prince William takes part in first Ted Talk to stress over the impacts of climate change
Meghan Markle fumes at tabloids over bad press during controversial South Africa tour

Meghan Markle fumes at tabloids over bad press during controversial South Africa tour
Selena Gomez collects praise from Princess Eugenie for embracing her scars unapologetically

Selena Gomez collects praise from Princess Eugenie for embracing her scars unapologetically
Queen Elizabeth furious as staff members refuse to cooperate in unprecedented move

Queen Elizabeth furious as staff members refuse to cooperate in unprecedented move

Latest

view all