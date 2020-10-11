Queen Elizabeth termed ‘powerless’ in making major Meghan Markle, Prince Harry decision

Queen Elizabeth II has been termed ‘powerless’ over a major decision involving Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

According to reports, a very strict UK law has become a hurdle in the monarch’s way into stripping the Duke and Duchess of Sussex off their royal titles.

Royal expert Marlene Koeing told Express UK: "She could issue a letters patent that takes the HRH but that doesn't change anything. Meghan doesn't have a title, Meghan shares her husband's rank. The peerage was created for Harry, not Harry and Meghan, it's for Harry and his male descendants.”

"The peerage can be removed by and act of Parliament with Royal Assent,” she added.

“Go back to 1917, with the Title Deprivation Act which removed the peerages from two members of the British Royal Family who were German and were enemies. That's why they removed then and in 1919 the Royal Assent came that the Duke of Albany, the Duke of Cumberland and his son and an Austrian viscount were stripped of their peerages,” she went on to say.

"And the Duke of Cumberland's son could not inherit the peerage because he took arms against the United Kingdom. Has Harry taken up arms against the United Kingdom?" she continued.

She goes on to say that Her Majesty will have to wait through a legislative process as the request to deny titles to Harry and Meghan would have to be tabled in Parliament through a bill.

And because the two aren’t traitors or convicts, Koeing claims it is highly unlikely for them to see their status change.