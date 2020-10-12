Can't connect right now! retry
Monday Oct 12 2020
Tom Kennedy of ‘Name That Tune’ fame passes away at 93

Monday Oct 12, 2020

Tom Kennedy's daughter Courtney and nephew Ben confirmed the news 

Acclaimed TV game show host Tom Kennedy has passed away at the age of 93, his family confirmed.

The Price is Right host’s daughter Courtney and nephew Ben confirmed the news of his death to Fox News, saying he had passed on last week on Wednesday.

They revealed that he breathed his last at his Oxnard home in California, while not disclosing the cause of his demise.

Born as James Edward Narz, Kennedy shot to fame as the face of game shows Name That Tune and You Don’t Say!

He had left Louisville to pursue a television career in Los Angeles after working in radio, as reported by Variety.

He had changed his name to Tom Kennedy in order to avoid a mix-up with his brother who was also a host. 

