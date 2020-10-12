Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s brand worth ‘under threat’ without royal links

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Hollywood future relies heavily on their royal links and many experts fear that without such, they pose “zero interest” to tech and social media giants.

Reputation and brand management expert Eric Schiffer touched upon the royal’s potential career prospects without royal links and admitted the couple pose “zero interest” in the eyes of the masses without such noteworthy names backing them up, however indirectly.

He told Express UK, "If neither of them had royalty ties there would be zero interest. And they get a premium because they have now created a tie with Hollywood. As a couple, I think we could see a low-to-medium level six figures for speaking engagements”

While Schiffer’s claims hold merit on their own, comments made by Reputation Management Consultant’s chairman highlight a key aspect to this speculation.

He was also quoted telling the leading daily, "Their value is collective. The power is in the couple, it’s not in the individuals. In either of the individuals [as paid speakers] the value is decimated.”

“But Harry would always have more value because of where he comes from. Meghan's value is amplified significantly because of the royal heritage."