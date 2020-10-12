Can't connect right now! retry
Tom Parker, member of 'The Wanted', suffering from 'inoperable' brain tumour

Tom Parker, member of 'The Wanted', suffering from 'inoperable' brain tumour 

Tom Parker, member of Irish-British boyband The Wanted, shared his inoperable brain tumour diagnosis with the world on Sunday.

The 32-year-old disclosed the distressful news in an interview with OK! magazine and said that he was “still in shock” after he was given the news.

Parker was told six weeks ago that he had a stage 4 glioblastoma which was “terminal.”

"I'm going to be here. I'm going to fight this,” said Parker as he vowed to fight this through a positive outlook.

Parker had endured a seizure back in July after which he was put on an MRI scan waiting list. He suffered through another one six weeks later during a trip to Norwich with his family, following which he was hospitalized.

He posted a message for his fans on Instagram, saying: "We are gonna fight this all the way. We don't want your sadness, we just want love and positivity and together we will raise awareness of this terrible disease and look for all available treatment options."

Hey guys, you know that we’ve both been quiet on social media for a few weeks and it’s time to tell you why. There’s no easy way to say this but I’ve sadly been diagnosed with a Brain Tumour and I’m already undergoing treatment. We decided, after a lot of thought, that rather than hiding away and trying to keep it a secret, we would do one interview where we could lay out all the details and let everyone know the facts in our own way. We are all absolutely devastated but we are gonna fight this all the way. We don’t want your sadness, we just want love and positivity and together we will raise awareness of this terrible disease and look for all available treatment options. It’s gonna be a tough battle but with everyone’s love and support we are going to beat this. Tom and Kelsey xxx

