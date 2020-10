Turkish actress Gulsym Ali, who rose to international fame for her role in "Dirilis:Ertugrul", on Monday shared the poster for her upcoming TV drama.



The poster shared on Instagram also accompanied the release date for her new project.

The actress had played the role of Aslihan Hatun in the season three and four of Ertugrul.

According to Gulsym Ali, the drama titled "Gonul Dagi" would be aired at 8:00 on Saturday on Turkey's state-run TV.