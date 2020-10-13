Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Tuesday Oct 13 2020
By
Web Desk

Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield and Tom Holland joining forces for 'Spider-Man 3'?

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Oct 13, 2020

Big news for Marvel fans as actors Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield are reportedly in talks to star in the upcoming sequel of Spider-Man.

If a report by FandomWire is to be believed, the two former Spider-Man actors are looking to reprise their roles as Peter Parker/Spider-Man as they are currently in talks with Marvel Studios for the forthcoming untitled project.

The news comes after reports had earlier claimed that Sony and Disney are looking to feature all three Spider-Men uniting to fight archenemies from the past along with some new ones.

Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield and Tom Holland joining forces for 'Spider-Man 3'?

While nothing has yet been confirmed about the multiverse, some outlets have claimed that the script for the film has been almost finalized.

Earlier, it was reported that Jamie Foxx and Benedict Cumberbatch will also be included in Spider-Man 3.

More From Entertainment:

Queen Elizabeth was nearly ‘ousted’ from top role by another royal with a secret plan

Queen Elizabeth was nearly ‘ousted’ from top role by another royal with a secret plan
Kate Middleton sent Buckingham Palace fuming after key decision made against monarchy

Kate Middleton sent Buckingham Palace fuming after key decision made against monarchy
Meghan Markle blasted for being hungry for fame: 'It's a deliberate policy'

Meghan Markle blasted for being hungry for fame: 'It's a deliberate policy'
Sofia Richie's latest post suggests she is still not over Scott Disick

Sofia Richie's latest post suggests she is still not over Scott Disick

Kate Middleton leaves jaws dropped with latest appearance at virtual awards night

Kate Middleton leaves jaws dropped with latest appearance at virtual awards night
Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner closer than ever after welcoming baby girl Willa

Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner closer than ever after welcoming baby girl Willa
'Mission Impossible 7': Tom Cruise and Hayley Atwel enthrall fans during shoot-out scenes

'Mission Impossible 7': Tom Cruise and Hayley Atwel enthrall fans during shoot-out scenes
Meghan Markle seems to get rid of the royal tradition as she rocks bold look during Zoom call

Meghan Markle seems to get rid of the royal tradition as she rocks bold look during Zoom call
BLACKPINK: New film tracks K-pop group's rise

BLACKPINK: New film tracks K-pop group's rise

'The Batman': Robert Pattinson returns to filming

'The Batman': Robert Pattinson returns to filming
Ertugrul actress shares release date of her new drama

Ertugrul actress shares release date of her new drama

'Queen Elizabeth has loaned her brooch to only two women'

'Queen Elizabeth has loaned her brooch to only two women'

Latest

view all