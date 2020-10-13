Big news for Marvel fans as actors Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield are reportedly in talks to star in the upcoming sequel of Spider-Man.



If a report by FandomWire is to be believed, the two former Spider-Man actors are looking to reprise their roles as Peter Parker/Spider-Man as they are currently in talks with Marvel Studios for the forthcoming untitled project.

The news comes after reports had earlier claimed that Sony and Disney are looking to feature all three Spider-Men uniting to fight archenemies from the past along with some new ones.

Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield and Tom Holland joining forces for 'Spider-Man 3'?

While nothing has yet been confirmed about the multiverse, some outlets have claimed that the script for the film has been almost finalized.

Earlier, it was reported that Jamie Foxx and Benedict Cumberbatch will also be included in Spider-Man 3.