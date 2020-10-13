Can't connect right now! retry
Tuesday Oct 13 2020
Demi Lovato contacting lawyer after Max Ehrich refuses to leave her alone

Tuesday Oct 13, 2020

Vocal powerhouse Demi Lovato is losing patience with her ex-fiancé Max Ehrich's constant tries and getting her attention. 

According to E! News, the actor has still not completely let go of the past and is not refusing to leave her alone which has in turn, created issues for her.

Citing a source, the outlet revealed: "She is having all sorts of issues with Max not leaving her alone."

"He has been trying to get in contact with her family and friends and they have all blocked him. She's in contact with lawyers now on what to do."

Another source had shared the same a few weeks back, as they told the outlet: "Demi wants no contact with Max at this point. She is completely embarrassed at the way he's been acting and putting their relationship on blast via social media.”

“She wants nothing to do with him,” added the grapevine. 

