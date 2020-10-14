Gal Gadot addresses ‘Imagine’ video criticism: ‘I had nothing but good intentions’

Gal Gadot had drawn quite a lot of criticism earlier this year with her cover of John Lennon’s Imagine, featuring many celebrities.



While the Wonder Woman star may have merely been trying to ‘lift spirits’, the video had blew up in her face and was severely condemned for being ‘tone-deaf’, coming the in the midst of horror-stricken times of the coronavirus pandemic.

During her recent interview with Vanity Fair, Gadot explained how the video was made with nothing but god intentions.

“Sometimes, you know, you try and do a good deed and it’s just not the right good deed. I had nothing but good intentions and it came from the best place, and I just wanted to send light and love to the world,” she said.

The 35-year-old had collaborated with number of A-listers in Hollywood, including Natalie Portman, Kristen Wiig, Mark Ruffalo, Sia, Will Ferrell, Norah Jones and many others.

“I started with a few friends, and then I spoke to Kristen [Wiig]. Kristen is like the mayor of Hollywood. Everyone loves her, and she brought a bunch of people to the game,” she said.

Back in March, social media users had lashed out at the video, with one user saying: “I’ve always hated this song. Imagine no possessions’ sung by some of the wealthiest people in the world.”

“BOO, donate if you really care abt the world rn,” another added.