Angelina Jolie releasing new book with Amnesty International on children's rights

Hollywood star and humanitarian Angelina Jolie is releasing a book with Amnesty International for teenagers so they understand their rights.

The book is reportedly called 'Know Your Rights', which aims to teach young people about their rights. It will be in collaboration with human rights charity Amnesty International.

The book focuses on educating the younger generation on their exact rights when it comes to protesting injustice. It will also highlight the rights laid out in the UN Convention on Rights of the Child.

This is a treaty with a set of promises to children to meet their basic needs signed by 140 countries around the world, including the UK and the USA.



It’s said that the actress decided to tackle the issue after seeing so many youths protesting for Extinction Rebellion and Black Lives Matter earlier this year.





