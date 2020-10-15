Twinkle Khanna breaks down during virtual chat with Malala Yousafzai

Indian actor-turned-author Twinkle Khanna broke down in tears after listening to Malala Yousafzai narrate her inspiring tale of undying courage and strength.

The Pakistani activist and world's youngest Nobel laureate shared her thoughts on how people can use their voice to help others, during the virtual Tweak India Summit organised by Twinkle.

The Oxford graduate talked about how it was imperative for her to demand for her right to education in violence-stricken Swat Valley.



"For me, that life was the worst I could imagine," the activist said, stressing importance on girl child education and about how not going to school meant living a life of oppression. "That's why I started speaking for my rights to go to school and for the rights of all the girls in Swat Valley."

Hearing her moving tale, Twinkle broke down in tears upon as Malala recounted the horrific ordeal of being shot at the age of 15.

"For an 11-year-old girl to come to this realisation that I need to speak for everyone, not just me, is a quantum leap," the Mrs Funny Bones author said.

"I do not remember it, and it’s good that I do not remember," Malala added stating that after the global support she received, her research concluded that "if we educate all girls and give them 12 years of education, it adds 30 trillion dollars to the global economy."







