John Legend dedicates new song ‘Never Break’ to Chrissy Teigen

John Legend left fans in awe after he dedicated his 2020 Billboard Music Award song to Chrissy Teigen, in light of her recent miscarriage.

At the time when Teigen had announced the news, fans were left heartbroken to hear, "We are shocked and in the kind of deep pain you only hear about, the kind of pain we’ve never felt before. We were never able to stop the bleeding and give our baby the fluids he needed, despite bags and bags of blood transfusions. It just wasn’t enough.”

With the grief still fresh in the couple’s mind Legend utilized his time on the Billboard Music Awards 2020 to dedicate his performance to his ladylove with a short public display, "This is for Chrissy."

The song in question Never Break touches on the story of a couple who are fighting through tumultuous times with valor and grace.

Check it out below:



