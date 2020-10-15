Can't connect right now! retry
'Vikings' actor who played Lagertha shares release date of her new show

Katheryn Winnick on Wednesday shared the trailer for her new show which will premier on ABC next month.

Taking to Instagram, The "Vikings" star posted the 'official new trailer' of the show titled "Big Sky".

"The most beautiful places hide the darkest secrets. My new show #BigSky premieres Nov 17 on ABC!," wrote the actress who played Lagertha in "Vikings".

Meanwhile, fans are eagerly waiting for the remaining episodes of "Vikings" to watch the outcome of the war between the sons of Ragnar Lodbrok.



