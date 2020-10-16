Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Friday Oct 16 2020
By
Web Desk

Cardi B reunites with Offset amid divorce leaving fans baffled

By
Web Desk

Friday Oct 16, 2020

Cardi B reunites with Offset amid divorce leaving fans baffled 

Cardi B has reignted her romance with husband Offset, only a month after filing for divorce over 'irreconcilable reasons.'

The US singer was seen getting intimate with Offset on her 28th birthday bash in Las Vegas amid divorce proceedings, sparking reunion buzz around.

Addressing the matter on an Instagram Live, Cardi confirmed she is back with Offset and revealed the reason behind this decision.

"It's hard not to talk to your best friend. You know what I'm saying? It's really hard not to talk to your best friend," Cardi said in the live video. "And it's really hard to have no d—. And it's just like, I don't know."

In the video, Cardi B went on to address fan claims that she returned reconciled with Offset because she's 'materialistic' considering he gifted her a Rolls-Royce for her birthday.

"I do like material things," she admits, before adding, "What do y'all want me to do?"

Cardi then explained why issues between the two arise much too often.

"We're just really, really, really just typical two young motherf—rs that got married early," she said. "That's just what we are…. We're no different than y'all's dysfunctional ass relationships."

More From Entertainment:

Nicki Minaj reveals she gave birth to a baby boy with husband Kenneth Petty

Nicki Minaj reveals she gave birth to a baby boy with husband Kenneth Petty
Meghan Markle's Vogue appearance angered royals, says Queen's author

Meghan Markle's Vogue appearance angered royals, says Queen's author
Nicole Poturalski knocks at Brad Pitt's heart with her new stunning post

Nicole Poturalski knocks at Brad Pitt's heart with her new stunning post
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle win hearts of locals during secret date night in Montecito

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle win hearts of locals during secret date night in Montecito
'Vikings' actor who played Lagertha shares release date of her new show

'Vikings' actor who played Lagertha shares release date of her new show
Ayeza Khan narrates tales of eastern heritage, appears as fashion icon in new photoshoot

Ayeza Khan narrates tales of eastern heritage, appears as fashion icon in new photoshoot
Fawad Khan and Sadaf Khan welcome third child

Fawad Khan and Sadaf Khan welcome third child
Piers Morgan's royal snub to Meghan Markle: She ‘can’t have it all’

Piers Morgan's royal snub to Meghan Markle: She ‘can’t have it all’
Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton give royal fans major style envy as they appear in stunning outfits

Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton give royal fans major style envy as they appear in stunning outfits
'Ertugrul' actress Esra Bilgic flaunts her ultra glam looks in new snaps

'Ertugrul' actress Esra Bilgic flaunts her ultra glam looks in new snaps
Gulsym Ali aka Aslihan Hatun shares pictures from the set of new TV series

Gulsym Ali aka Aslihan Hatun shares pictures from the set of new TV series

MGK's girlfriend Megan Fox used to fear Eminem would 'murder' her

MGK's girlfriend Megan Fox used to fear Eminem would 'murder' her

Latest

view all