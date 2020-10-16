Demi Lovato's equation with Mod Sun revealed after duo sparked romance buzz

Demi Lovato is adjusting well into her single status and is in no haste to fall in love as of now.

The singer sparked romance buzz with musician Mod Sun as they were seen out and about with each another.

However, according to a source close to Lovato, the singer is focusing on herself right now and the duo are 'just friends.'



Mod and Lovato, both have been focusing on music, with the former having just collaborated with Machine Gun Kelly and Travis Barker on Kelly’s latest album, Tickets to My Downfall.

Mod was under fire over his relationship with Bella Thorne when she alleged that he was holding her passport, laptop and wallet hostage.

The two dated for a year before parting ways from each other.