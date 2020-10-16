Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Friday Oct 16 2020
By
Web Desk

Demi Lovato's equation with Mod Sun revealed after duo sparked romance buzz

By
Web Desk

Friday Oct 16, 2020

Demi Lovato's equation with Mod Sun revealed after duo sparked romance buzz 

Demi Lovato is adjusting well into her single status and is in no haste to fall in love as of now.

The singer sparked romance buzz with musician Mod Sun as they were seen out and about with each another. 

However, according to a source close to Lovato, the singer is focusing on herself right now and the duo are 'just friends.'

Mod and Lovato, both have been focusing on music, with the former having just collaborated with Machine Gun Kelly and Travis Barker on Kelly’s latest album, Tickets to My Downfall.

Mod was under fire over his relationship with Bella Thorne when she alleged that he was holding her passport, laptop and wallet hostage.

The two dated for a year before parting ways from each other.

More From Entertainment:

Jannat Mirza reveals why she is moving to Japan

Jannat Mirza reveals why she is moving to Japan
Meghan Markle was royalty even before she wed Prince Harry, claims estranged half-brother

Meghan Markle was royalty even before she wed Prince Harry, claims estranged half-brother

Prince Harry's sudden outburst on Queen Elizabeth during Meghan Markle's royal tiara selection

Prince Harry's sudden outburst on Queen Elizabeth during Meghan Markle's royal tiara selection
Nicki Minaj reveals she gave birth to a baby boy with husband Kenneth Petty

Nicki Minaj reveals she gave birth to a baby boy with husband Kenneth Petty
Cardi B reunites with Offset amid divorce leaving fans baffled

Cardi B reunites with Offset amid divorce leaving fans baffled

Meghan Markle's Vogue appearance angered royals, says Queen's author

Meghan Markle's Vogue appearance angered royals, says Queen's author
Nicole Poturalski knocks at Brad Pitt's heart with her new stunning post

Nicole Poturalski knocks at Brad Pitt's heart with her new stunning post
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle win hearts of locals during secret date night in Montecito

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle win hearts of locals during secret date night in Montecito
'Vikings' actor who played Lagertha shares release date of her new show

'Vikings' actor who played Lagertha shares release date of her new show
Ayeza Khan narrates tales of eastern heritage, appears as fashion icon in new photoshoot

Ayeza Khan narrates tales of eastern heritage, appears as fashion icon in new photoshoot
Fawad Khan and Sadaf Khan welcome third child

Fawad Khan and Sadaf Khan welcome third child
Piers Morgan's royal snub to Meghan Markle: She ‘can’t have it all’

Piers Morgan's royal snub to Meghan Markle: She ‘can’t have it all’

Latest

view all