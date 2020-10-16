Can't connect right now! retry
Meghan Markle is Prince Harry’s ‘redemption’ from ‘tragic past’

While it is rather uncommon for royal experts, authors and historians to compliment, or praise, Meghan Markle for her impact in Prince Harry’s life, a change has ensued via a renowned commentator. 

The commentator, Robert Lacey believes the Duchess curated a remarkable feat and ended up helping Prince Harry regain his reputation in the eyes of the masses.

During his interview with Sky News, Robert Lacey was quoted saying, "Prince Harry had turned things around though, in terms of his reputation. He was hugely well regarded for his military career, the work he had done for veterans.”

"When he met and married Meghan Markle there was a real hope that this young couple could help the future of the monarchy and modernizing and yet it all went wrong."

He also went on to point out Meghan’s positive impact on the royal family, which was high at least in its initial days. Regardless, Lacey added, "Let us hope that it all hasn't gone wrong. Harry as the spare was actually able to go to war in Afghanistan in a way that Prince William couldn't.”

“The British press kept a vow of secrecy and yes you are talking about years that were a comeback. In a way Meghan was the climax of the comeback, focusing Harry on all sorts of new directions."

However, their popularity ended up becoming a double-edged sword that added to difficulties in the royal family and Lacey is a firm believer of it all for he concluded his point by saying, “They became in a way, too successful. There was a great dimension that Meghan seemed to bring to the Royal Family, a mixed-race recruit."

