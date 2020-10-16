Can't connect right now! retry
Charlize Theron, children excited to read 'Natalie Portman's Fables'

Friday Oct 16, 2020

Charlize Theron on Thursday shared a picture of "Natalie Portman's Fables", saying she is excited to read the work by the "Thor" actress with her children.

"So excited to read this with my Kiddos! Than you Natalie Portman," the "Old Guard" actress captioned her Insta story.

Academy Award-winning Natalie retells three classic fables in "Natalie Portman's Fables"

"From realizing that there is no “right” way to live to respecting our planet and learning what really makes someone a winner, the messages at the heart of Natalie Portman’s Fables are modern takes on timeless life lessons," read the introduction of the book.


