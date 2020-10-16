Leonardo DiCaprio makes an appeal to US voters ahead of presidential election

Hollywood heartthrob Leonardo DiCaprio on Friday highlighted the gravity of the crisis caused by climate change.

Taking to Instagram, the "Once Upon A Time Hollywood" star shared a weather forecast which predicted "Heavy Winds, Hurricane, Smoke Clouds and Climate Fire" over the next few days.

"The climate crisis is here and we can no longer ignore it," he wrote.

The actor then urged his millions of fans across the world to elect the leaders that recognizes the situation and would take bold action.

His call comes just days before the Americans elect their next leader as President Donald Trump's first stint comes to an end. Trump is seeking a second term in the White House in the presidential election next month.

The president is facing a fierce competition from Democratic candidate Joe Biden.







