Saturday Oct 17 2020
Prince Harry won’t be able to join Queen for Remembrance Sunday service as he is ‘no longer a working royal’

Duke of Sussex Prince Harry will not join the Queen and royal family for Remembrance Sunday service next month as he is ‘no longer a working royal’, according to a report by the Sun.

The Sun, citing the palace sources, reported that Prince Harry, who stepped down as senior royal earlier this year, cannot join his family for next month’s Remembrance Sunday service at the Cenotaph as he is no longer a working royal.

Although, full poppy parade honouring Britain’s war dead has been cancelled this year because of the coronavirus pandemic, however, Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth will attend a ‘close door’ service where Prince Charles, Prince William, Princess Anne, Kate Middleton and a small group of veterans will be present.

Prince Harry, who is also a former Army officer, won’t be able to attend in a royal capacity as he is ‘no longer a working royal’.

However, the report further says, "Harry would be able to attend in his capacity as a former soldier as he served Britain well in Afghanistan” if he returns to UK.

