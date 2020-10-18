Ertugrul's Gokce Hatun actress honoured for her services to Turkish cinema

Turkish actress Burcu Kıratlı has won an award for services to the local cinema.

Burcu, who played the role of Gokce Hatun in "Dirilis: Ertugrul" shared the video from the award event where she was honored.

The actress expressed her gratitude in an Instagram post with a caption that read, "In the 106th Year of Turkish Cinema, It was a great honor to receive the award for "Those Who Carried Turkish Cinema From the Past to the Future" .. and I was very excited

As the new generation actors, we will continue to represent Turkish cinema in the most beautiful way with the most real emotions

Thank you."







