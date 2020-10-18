Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Sunday Oct 18 2020
By
Web Desk

Kourtney Kardashian under fire for promoting Kanye West’s election campaign merchandise

By
Web Desk

Sunday Oct 18, 2020

Kourtney Kardashian's promotion of Kanye West election campaign merchandise termed egregious and reckless

Kourtney Kardashian is in the eye of storm after she upset her fans for endorsing merchandise for brother-in-law Kanye West’s election campaign.

The reality TV star from Keeping Up With the Kardashians recently put an Instagram story where she was seen wearing a baseball cap with “VOTE KANYE” written on it.

The Kardashian sister also shared a link to West’s merchandise website where her followers could get the same cap, and many other things.

Fans thought Kourtney’s endorsement of Kanye’s election campaign to be downright embarrassing and slammed the star on Twitter.

“Kourtney Kardashian posting an insta story to her 102 MILLION followers encouraging them to vote for kanye is one of the most irresponsible, egregious and reckless uses of that family’s platform that i’ve ever seen,” wrote a Twitter user.

Kanye is running for the upcoming US election 2020 after formally announcing his intention in July.

He will be competing as a write-in candidate in most states.

More From Entertainment:

Miley Cyrus gets candid about the ordeal her pet dog went through after having an accident

Miley Cyrus gets candid about the ordeal her pet dog went through after having an accident
Katie Holmes totally smitten by new beau Emilio Vitolo

Katie Holmes totally smitten by new beau Emilio Vitolo
Princess Diana reveals how she fell into the depths of despair after becoming a royal

Princess Diana reveals how she fell into the depths of despair after becoming a royal
Royal photographer unveils Queen Elizabeth's new Canadian portrait

Royal photographer unveils Queen Elizabeth's new Canadian portrait

Baby ZiGi has brought parents Gigi Hadid, Zayn Malik 'closer'

Baby ZiGi has brought parents Gigi Hadid, Zayn Malik 'closer'
Kendall Jenner at loggerheads with Kris Jenner's boyfriend Corey Gamble

Kendall Jenner at loggerheads with Kris Jenner's boyfriend Corey Gamble
Prince Philip sacrificed an important part of his life for Queen Elizabeth before tying the knot

Prince Philip sacrificed an important part of his life for Queen Elizabeth before tying the knot
Ertugrul's Gokce Hatun actress honoured for her services to Turkish cinema

Ertugrul's Gokce Hatun actress honoured for her services to Turkish cinema

Meghan Markle advised to get out of lawsuit as it's destroying her brand

Meghan Markle advised to get out of lawsuit as it's destroying her brand

'Ertugrul' actor expresses solidarity with Azerbaijan as Nagorno Karabakh conflict escalates

'Ertugrul' actor expresses solidarity with Azerbaijan as Nagorno Karabakh conflict escalates

Ashley Tisdale announces the gender of her baby alongside Christopher French

Ashley Tisdale announces the gender of her baby alongside Christopher French
Henry Cavill finds one of his 'favorite places in the world' during 'The Witcher' training

Henry Cavill finds one of his 'favorite places in the world' during 'The Witcher' training

Latest

view all