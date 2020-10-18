Chadwick Boseman’s wife applies for rights to his multi-million-dollar estate

With Black Panther actor Chadwick Boseman now dead, his wife has turned to the courts to officially claim administrative rights for his multi-million-dollar estate.

The case reached Los Angeles courts this Thursday and per a report by Page Six the actor’s wife has asked for limited authority over his assets.

The estimated value of the entire property amasses to USD 938,500 and possess merely three living heirs to his estate, his parents and his wife.

For the unversed, the actor succumbed to complications brought via his colon cancer diagnosis at the mere age of 43.