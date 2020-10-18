Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Sunday Oct 18 2020
By
Web Desk

Queen Elizabeth unlikely to remove Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's titles, says author

By
Web Desk

Sunday Oct 18, 2020

Queen Elizabeth unlikely to remove titles of Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, says royal author

Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth is unlikely to remove the Sussex titles of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle as she is a very forgiving person and deeply believes in forgiveness, according to royal expert Ingrid Seward.

Ingrid Seward, who is also an editor-in-chief of Majesty Magazine told Daily Star Online that it would be ‘childish’ of Her Majesty to strip Meghan and Harry of their royal titles.

Seward said she does not see any point in the couple losing their royal titles, adding that Her Majesty, who gave Prince Harry and his wife Meghan the royal titles after their wedding in 2018, would be happy to welcome them in the royal fold, however, it is not going to happen.

Queen gave Harry and Meghan the title of Duke and Duchess of Sussex as a wedding gift.

Earlier, there were reports that Harry and Meghan, who agreed to give up their royal titles after stepping down as senior royals earlier this year and had kept them, the Queen could be forced to remove them.

The royal couple is currently staying in California with son Archie following their resignation from royal duties.

More From Entertainment:

‘SNL’ satirizes Donald Trump and Joe Biden in town hall spoof

‘SNL’ satirizes Donald Trump and Joe Biden in town hall spoof
Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi gushes over his ladylove Princess Beatrice

Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi gushes over his ladylove Princess Beatrice
Sofia Richie spotted with a mystery man in Malibu after break-up with her ex Scott Disick

Sofia Richie spotted with a mystery man in Malibu after break-up with her ex Scott Disick
R. Kelly was allowed to be attacked by guards, claim lawyers in new court filing

R. Kelly was allowed to be attacked by guards, claim lawyers in new court filing
Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott's flirty photos leave Khloe Kardashian jaw-dropped

Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott's flirty photos leave Khloe Kardashian jaw-dropped
Wasim Akram and other Pakistani men showcase their ‘softer side’ with painted nails

Wasim Akram and other Pakistani men showcase their ‘softer side’ with painted nails
Kelly Clarkson impersonated Carrie Underwood and signed an autograph as her

Kelly Clarkson impersonated Carrie Underwood and signed an autograph as her
Demi Lovato’s ex Max Ehrich debuts ‘Afraid’ ballad following breakup

Demi Lovato’s ex Max Ehrich debuts ‘Afraid’ ballad following breakup
Queen ‘heartbroken’ over Meghan Markle, Harry and Archie's absence from Remembrance Sunday

Queen ‘heartbroken’ over Meghan Markle, Harry and Archie's absence from Remembrance Sunday
Chadwick Boseman’s wife applies for rights to his multi-million-dollar estate

Chadwick Boseman’s wife applies for rights to his multi-million-dollar estate
Zachery Ty Bryan taken into custody after allegedly strangling girlfriend

Zachery Ty Bryan taken into custody after allegedly strangling girlfriend

Latest

view all