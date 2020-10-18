Queen Elizabeth unlikely to remove Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's titles, says author

Queen Elizabeth unlikely to remove titles of Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, says royal author

Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth is unlikely to remove the Sussex titles of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle as she is a very forgiving person and deeply believes in forgiveness, according to royal expert Ingrid Seward.

Ingrid Seward, who is also an editor-in-chief of Majesty Magazine told Daily Star Online that it would be ‘childish’ of Her Majesty to strip Meghan and Harry of their royal titles.

Seward said she does not see any point in the couple losing their royal titles, adding that Her Majesty, who gave Prince Harry and his wife Meghan the royal titles after their wedding in 2018, would be happy to welcome them in the royal fold, however, it is not going to happen.

Queen gave Harry and Meghan the title of Duke and Duchess of Sussex as a wedding gift.

Earlier, there were reports that Harry and Meghan, who agreed to give up their royal titles after stepping down as senior royals earlier this year and had kept them, the Queen could be forced to remove them.

The royal couple is currently staying in California with son Archie following their resignation from royal duties.