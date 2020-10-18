Inside Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s 'exciting' lives in America

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have been stuck at home in Santa Barbara since the past few months. But despite all hurdles, the two have still been finding ways to be themselves busy.

According to a report by HollywoodLife, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have found several ways to keep their marriage ‘stimulating’ at home as they have a number of things through which they keep themselves occupied.

A source dished the deets to the outlet, claiming: “They’ve been able to work on so many cool things, they’re really enjoying all the Zoom interviews, just being able to connect with all sorts of different people and shine a light on the things that are important to them.”

“They’re loving Montecito, it’s everything they were hoping for and more. They have such beautiful grounds at the place they bought so they spend a lot of their downtime outside,” added the insider.

“Being able to have dinner outside in October is a big change for Harry, he’s loving that, they both are,” they further spilled.

“They also really love working together on all their projects, it’s very stimulating for them and their relationship. Some couples might have a hard time being together almost 24/7 but they are treasuring it. If anything, it’s made their relationship even stronger,” the grapevine said.