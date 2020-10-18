Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Sunday Oct 18 2020
By
Web Desk

Inside Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s 'exciting' lives in America

By
Web Desk

Sunday Oct 18, 2020

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have been stuck at home in Santa Barbara since the past few months. But despite all hurdles, the two have still been finding ways to be themselves busy.  

According to a report by HollywoodLife, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have found several ways to keep their marriage ‘stimulating’ at home as they have a number of things through which they keep themselves occupied.

A source dished the deets to the outlet, claiming: “They’ve been able to work on so many cool things, they’re really enjoying all the Zoom interviews, just being able to connect with all sorts of different people and shine a light on the things that are important to them.”

“They’re loving Montecito, it’s everything they were hoping for and more. They have such beautiful grounds at the place they bought so they spend a lot of their downtime outside,” added the insider.

“Being able to have dinner outside in October is a big change for Harry, he’s loving that, they both are,” they further spilled.

“They also really love working together on all their projects, it’s very stimulating for them and their relationship. Some couples might have a hard time being together almost 24/7 but they are treasuring it. If anything, it’s made their relationship even stronger,” the grapevine said. 

More From Entertainment:

Meghan Markle plans to pass on her Cartier watch like Princess Diana

Meghan Markle plans to pass on her Cartier watch like Princess Diana
Gwyneth Paltrow grateful to Brad Pitt for teaching her how to navigate through stardom

Gwyneth Paltrow grateful to Brad Pitt for teaching her how to navigate through stardom

Princess Beatrice’s pregnancy rumours spiral once more after husband drops a hint

Princess Beatrice’s pregnancy rumours spiral once more after husband drops a hint
Archie Harrison could rebel against Prince Harry, Meghan Markle for his birthright

Archie Harrison could rebel against Prince Harry, Meghan Markle for his birthright
Prince Harry ‘desperate’ to regain titles amid Megxit overhaul

Prince Harry ‘desperate’ to regain titles amid Megxit overhaul
'Dirilis: Ertugrul': The mystery behind Noyan's death

'Dirilis: Ertugrul': The mystery behind Noyan's death

Prince Harry ‘forced’ to return UK with or without Meghan Markle on Christmas over tax in US

Prince Harry ‘forced’ to return UK with or without Meghan Markle on Christmas over tax in US
Prince Harry ‘exploded’ at William over his objection on Meghan Markle’s Vogue issue

Prince Harry ‘exploded’ at William over his objection on Meghan Markle’s Vogue issue
Meghan Markle asked to ‘peddle back’ her ‘wokeness’ for Prince Harry

Meghan Markle asked to ‘peddle back’ her ‘wokeness’ for Prince Harry
Queen Elizabeth unlikely to remove Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's titles, says author

Queen Elizabeth unlikely to remove Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's titles, says author
Chris Evans, Scarlett Johansson and more Marvel stars team up for Joe Biden

Chris Evans, Scarlett Johansson and more Marvel stars team up for Joe Biden
‘SNL’ satirizes Donald Trump and Joe Biden in town hall spoof

‘SNL’ satirizes Donald Trump and Joe Biden in town hall spoof

Latest

view all