Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Tuesday Oct 20 2020
By
Web Desk

Harvey Weinstein’s bail plea denied following concerns about him ‘dying in prison’

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Oct 20, 2020

Disgraced Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein is to remain behind bars as his bail request was denied on Monday.

A decision was reached by Appellate Division First Department Judge Angela Mazzarelli about the convicted sexual offender not getting released on $2million bail pending plea, reported The Post.

On Friday, his lawyers had claimed that the fallen movie mogul is likely to die behind bars due to his weakening health conditions including spinal stenosis, coronary artery disease and diabetic retinopathy.

However, prosecutors then argued that Weinstein would be flight risk if he were to be released.

An appeal for him is yet to be filed by his attorneys that would focus on a juror who, according to them, falsely claimed during the trial about a novel written by her about underage girls and predatory old men.

Currently the producer is jailed at Wende Correctional Facility, serving his 23-year sentence after being found guilty of sexual assault.

More From Entertainment:

MAMAMOO’s new teaser 'Dingga' tops Twitter trending

MAMAMOO’s new teaser 'Dingga' tops Twitter trending
Kate Middleton was behind Prince Harry and his girlfriend Cressida Bonas breakup?

Kate Middleton was behind Prince Harry and his girlfriend Cressida Bonas breakup?
Queen Elizabeth not too pleased about Harry, Meghan’s cancelled Christmas plans

Queen Elizabeth not too pleased about Harry, Meghan’s cancelled Christmas plans

Letitia Wright cannot think of shooting ‘Black Panther 2’ without Chadwick Boseman

Letitia Wright cannot think of shooting ‘Black Panther 2’ without Chadwick Boseman
Ertugrul actress Konul Nagiyeva thanks PM Imran Khan for supporting Azerbaijan

Ertugrul actress Konul Nagiyeva thanks PM Imran Khan for supporting Azerbaijan
Demi Lovato claims to have contact with aliens as she shares UFO sightings

Demi Lovato claims to have contact with aliens as she shares UFO sightings

A glimpse at Chadwick Boseman’s final performance in ‘Ma Rainey’

A glimpse at Chadwick Boseman’s final performance in ‘Ma Rainey’
Kim Kardashian wins lawsuit against bodyguard who left her during Paris robbery

Kim Kardashian wins lawsuit against bodyguard who left her during Paris robbery
Hollywood filmmaker James Redford passes away at age of 58

Hollywood filmmaker James Redford passes away at age of 58
Naya Rivera’s ex Ryan Dorsey shares new buzz cut look of son Josey

Naya Rivera’s ex Ryan Dorsey shares new buzz cut look of son Josey
Prince Harry’s friend says main reason behind exit was to protect Meghan Markle, Archie

Prince Harry’s friend says main reason behind exit was to protect Meghan Markle, Archie
Hollywood legend Jeff Bridges diagnosed with cancer

Hollywood legend Jeff Bridges diagnosed with cancer

Latest

view all