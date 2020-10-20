Harvey Weinstein’s bail plea denied following concerns about him ‘dying in prison’

Disgraced Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein is to remain behind bars as his bail request was denied on Monday.

A decision was reached by Appellate Division First Department Judge Angela Mazzarelli about the convicted sexual offender not getting released on $2million bail pending plea, reported The Post.

On Friday, his lawyers had claimed that the fallen movie mogul is likely to die behind bars due to his weakening health conditions including spinal stenosis, coronary artery disease and diabetic retinopathy.

However, prosecutors then argued that Weinstein would be flight risk if he were to be released.

An appeal for him is yet to be filed by his attorneys that would focus on a juror who, according to them, falsely claimed during the trial about a novel written by her about underage girls and predatory old men.

Currently the producer is jailed at Wende Correctional Facility, serving his 23-year sentence after being found guilty of sexual assault.