Wednesday Oct 21 2020
Web Desk

Kim Kardashian's 40th birthday: Reality star set to celebrate on private Island

Web Desk

Wednesday Oct 21, 2020

Reality star Kim Kardashian, who turns 40 on Wednesday, has reportedly reserved a luxury private tropical island for her birth bash in the Caribbean.

The 'Keeping Up With The Kardashian beauty has a very special plan to celebrated her birthday as she would reportedly fly with her family and friends to a private island to mark her big day.

A media outlet, citing source, claimed the guests have already been tested for COVID-19 to ensure everyone on the trip is safe.

The media outlet also reveled Kim’s exclusive birthday list, including husband Kanye West, sisters Khloe, Kourtney, Kylie and Kendall and mom Kris Jenner. A handful of her friends have also been invited, including Jonathan 'Foodgod' Cheban.

All the guests have been informed to be ready for a special birthday trip. The destination is being kept strictly under wraps for privacy reasons, but that isn’t stopping everyone [from] speculating.

As per report, the guests were buzzing about possible destinations including Bora Bora, as well as the Caribbean, which is a favorite for the Kardashians.

Speculation is swinging from Richard Branson’s Necker Island, which can only take 22 guests, or Kamalame Cay, the private island in the Bahamas where Kim’s close friend Serena Williams celebrated her honeymoon with Reddit founder Alexis Ohanian in 2017. 

