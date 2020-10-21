Can't connect right now! retry
Wednesday Oct 21 2020
Jennifer Aniston bars her father from leaving the house as shooting for drama resumes

Wednesday Oct 21, 2020

Jennifer Aniston persuades father to talk to show producers about taping his scenes at home

Jennifer Aniston has stopped her father, John Aniston, to leave the house in order to shoot for popular soap opera Days of Our Lives.

The actress has asked the producers of the show to film her father's scenes at home because of the outbreak of coronavirus.

According to The Sun, she decided to "put her foot down" and requested her father to talk to the producers.

"Jen persuaded him to talk to producers about taping his scenes at home. The execs have agreed," a source said.

The insider also added that his scene partners will be "chauffeured there and, of course, tested for Covid prior to arrival."

It was earlier reported that Jen and her father have gotten close to each other amid lockdown.

The Mail Online reported that the actress "forgave her father for walking out a long time ago. But their relationship has had its ups and downs."

But, Jennifer is ready to look past that and bury what happened long ago.

The insider also added that the father-daughter conversations last long. The report also added that John is "thrilled" that they have reconciled. 

