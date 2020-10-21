Prince Harry and Prince William’s feud can be settled if Prince Charles intervenes

Prince Harry and Prince William’s rift has been going on since quite a well and no sign of its cessation is in sight for the two brothers.

However, if expert opinion is to be believed, there is one person who can help the two let bygones be bygones and move on through a fresh and cordial start: Prince Charles.

According to Robert Lacey, writer of Battle of Brothers, the Duke of Cornwall can help end the rift between his feuding sons.

He told Us Weekly: "The obvious person to create or encourage [their] reconciliation is Charles.”

"He hasn’t come into the picture so far as we know so far…[but] that is one possible channel for reconciliation. I’d rather hope that behind the scenes, Charles is at work mending the fences [and] building the bridges,” he went on to say.

Lacey went on to note that currently the relationship between the brothers is “beyond repair” as "both brothers have been damaged by their upbringings; both have reacted by finding different solutions. There is so much pain and trauma in this story, going right back to the beginning."

He stated that their rift stems from their varying feelings about their royal duties, despite them being "raised to be close and protective of each other.”

"Fundamental to the whole saga is the clash of love versus duty,” he said.

"This compares with Edward VIII’s abdication in 1936 and the death of Princess Diana in 1997. It’s of that scale. And it's a challenge that’s yet to be resolved,” he added.