Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Wednesday Oct 21 2020
By
Web Desk

Prince William exceedingly ‘jealous’ of Prince Harry’s ‘rouge’ reputation

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Oct 21, 2020

Prince William exceedingly ‘jealous’ of Prince Harry’s ‘rouge’ reputation

Prince William reportedly had a number of grudges against his younger brother Prince Harry and all of them revolved around the love he got from the public, despite having such a “rouge” reputation.

Despite the media portraying Meghan Markle as the culprit behind Prince William and Prince Harry’s rift, royal author Robert Lacey details the heir’s true feelings regarding his younger brother’s popularity.

The Battle of Brother’s author was quoted telling Entertainment Tonight, "I talked to Ken Wolf, who was the bodyguard to Harry and William when they were little boys. And he said how William was always sort of jealous of the lovable rogue reputation that Harry had and the affection that he generated."

"And there is certainly a school of thought that William and Kate were not happy at the way in which these royal rock stars, Harry and Meghan, overshadowed them, and that they're quite happy now to have seen them out of the country. There is a school of thought that it suits William very well for Harry and Meghan to be the scapegoats living abroad.”

The most surprising bit is that these feelings are in stark contrast to Prince William’s former “protective nature” towards his brother back in the day. Reportedly, "He'd had the same impulse towards his mother as things got bad for her. His was the shoulder that she cried on. But there's a sense also of course that this robbed him of his youth and I think the responsibility he had for Harry also robbed him of the, you know, carefree nature of his childhood.”

“That is why we are told he—until last year—he certainly hadn't told his own son, Prince George, that he was going to be king one day. William felt that that was something that'd been a burden too much for him as a child and he didn't want that for his own son."

More From Entertainment:

Ertugrul fans think 'Gunalp' bears uncanny resemblance to Chris Hemsworth

Ertugrul fans think 'Gunalp' bears uncanny resemblance to Chris Hemsworth

Bella Thorne is obsessed with French fashion house

Bella Thorne is obsessed with French fashion house
Fast & Furious: Will 11th movie mark end of the franchise?

Fast & Furious: Will 11th movie mark end of the franchise?

Gigi and Bella Hadid lock horns with Kim Kardashian over political differences

Gigi and Bella Hadid lock horns with Kim Kardashian over political differences
Prince Harry, Prince William have only five months to ‘heal their rift’

Prince Harry, Prince William have only five months to ‘heal their rift’
Kate Middleton worked on a backup plan incase Prince William dumped her

Kate Middleton worked on a backup plan incase Prince William dumped her

Miley Cyrus claims she was ‘chased down by aliens in a UFO’

Miley Cyrus claims she was ‘chased down by aliens in a UFO’
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s exit plan was shrugged off by Charles, William

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s exit plan was shrugged off by Charles, William
Kim Kardashian made explosive revelations about her first marriage, former husband Damon Thomas

Kim Kardashian made explosive revelations about her first marriage, former husband Damon Thomas
Queen Elizabeth once shielded Prince William from harm: report

Queen Elizabeth once shielded Prince William from harm: report
Queen Elizabeth, Prince Philip hint at Prince William’s future as king with new move

Queen Elizabeth, Prince Philip hint at Prince William’s future as king with new move
Megan Thee Stallion slams Tory Lanez over shooting incident: ‘He is genuinely crazy’

Megan Thee Stallion slams Tory Lanez over shooting incident: ‘He is genuinely crazy’

Latest

view all