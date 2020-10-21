Can't connect right now! retry
Wednesday Oct 21 2020
Eminem chooses not to wish Snoop Dogg on his birthday

Wednesday Oct 21, 2020

Snoop Dogg has thanked his fans for sending birthday greetings on social media.

The rapper turned 49th on Sunday, a couple of days after Eminem celebrated his 48th birthday.

Snoop had sent birthday greetings to Slim Shady in a video message that was widely circulated  by Eminem fans on Twitter and Facebook.

On Monday, Snoop's fans were quick to notice that not only did Eminem fail to reciprocate birthday wish from the fellow artist  but also chose not to send one to Snoop Dogg. 

