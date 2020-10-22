Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Thursday Oct 22 2020
By
Web Desk

Buckingham Palace's brutal snub to Prince Harry in controversial royal Christmas photo

By
Web Desk

Thursday Oct 22, 2020

Prince Harry was brutally snubbed by his own father, Prince Charles, and brother, Prince William in a contentious photo released for Christmas last year.

The photo showcased Prince Charles, Prince William and Prince George as direct heirs to the British throne, with Harry nowhere in sight, even though he was still an eminent part of the royal family back then.

At the time, The Times reported that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were upset about the photo, and saw it as a "signal that they were being excluded from royal life."

Divulging details about the same, new book Battle of Brothers penned by royal historian Robert Lacey, states that while the idea of the photo belonged to Prince Charles, William wanted to use it to "send a message" to Harry.

“According to insiders, this formal photograph, taken in the Buckingham Palace Throne Room a week before Christmas 2019, was the idea of Prince Charles, anxious to promote his cause of the ‘slimmed-down monarchy,'" said Lacey.

"Palace sources have also let it be known that the plan of depicting the direct line of royal succession was enthusiastically supported by Prince William, who was not saying anything for the record—but who wanted to send his younger brother a message," he added. 

More From Entertainment:

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's speaking engagement agency furious over claims about hefty deal

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's speaking engagement agency furious over claims about hefty deal
Royal expert indicates the end of Prince William and Harry's relationship with one final blow

Royal expert indicates the end of Prince William and Harry's relationship with one final blow
Kate Middleton draws ire for breaking royal dress code in recent outing

Kate Middleton draws ire for breaking royal dress code in recent outing

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's Archewell charity website goes live

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's Archewell charity website goes live
Kim Kardashian turns 40: Kanye West, Kris Jenner show affection in love-filled posts

Kim Kardashian turns 40: Kanye West, Kris Jenner show affection in love-filled posts
Sana Javed shares new adorable wedding pics with husband Umair Jaswal

Sana Javed shares new adorable wedding pics with husband Umair Jaswal
Princess Diana's stormy marital life with Prince Charles highlighted in new series of 'The Crown'

Princess Diana's stormy marital life with Prince Charles highlighted in new series of 'The Crown'
Kendall and Kylie Jenner reach settlement in famous lawsuit with the accusers

Kendall and Kylie Jenner reach settlement in famous lawsuit with the accusers
Kim Kardashian's 40th birthday: Family and friends pour in heartwarming wishes for reality star

Kim Kardashian's 40th birthday: Family and friends pour in heartwarming wishes for reality star
Paul McCartney to release solo album in December

Paul McCartney to release solo album in December
Queen Elizabeth will not support Princess Eugenie's child financially: report

Queen Elizabeth will not support Princess Eugenie's child financially: report

Meghan Markle opens up about the impact of trolls on her and other people's life

Meghan Markle opens up about the impact of trolls on her and other people's life

Latest

view all