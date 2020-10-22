Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Thursday Oct 22 2020
By
Web Desk

Robert Pattinson, Suki Waterhouse reportedly discussing their engagement

By
Web Desk

Thursday Oct 22, 2020

Famed British actor Robert Pattinson has reportedly been discussing getting engaged with his girlfriend, Suki Waterhouse.

Word on the street is that the Twilight star and the supermodel are talking about taking the next big step in their relationship of two years, despite being in no hurry of exchanging vows.

A source spilled the tea to E! News, saying: "Rob and Suki have definitely discussed getting engaged but are in no rush. Suki is not pressuring him and they are both very committed to each other."

“They are a really good match. They have both been spending time in the UK together during this last year and their relationship is stronger than ever,” the insider shared.

"They love being low-key together and have very similar interests. They are truly inseparable and in love,” they added.

The grapevine further revealed that the Harry Potter star’s family also “adores” Suki and "thinks they are a great match, better than any of his previous relationships."

