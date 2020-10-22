Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Thursday Oct 22 2020
By
Web Desk

Nicki Minaj unveils first ever glimpse of her newborn son

By
Web Desk

Thursday Oct 22, 2020

Nicki Minaj unveils first ever glimpse of her newborn son

Nicki Minaj’s fans were recently graced with an adorable post featuring the first-ever glimpse of her newborn son and the internet is in awe of the little bundle of joy.

The post in question features a snap of her baby boy’s foot and her husband’s hand that is propping the tiny limb up towards the camera.

Minaj even captioned the post with a short and sweet note wishing her husband on their anniversary and it read, “Happy Anniversary, my love.”

Check it out below:

For the unversed, Minaj welcomed her baby boy into the world a little over a month ago and ever since then, has been on a bit of a social media detox.

The only updates the singer posted shortly after the birth announcement, were heartfelt thank you tweets penned for her fans, all as a result of their unending support.

Ever since his birth, the tiny tyke has been showered with gifts, all from aunties and uncles like Queen B to Kim and Kanye, Adidas, as well as Winnie Harlow.


More From Entertainment:

Victoria Beckham considering a ‘Spice Girls’ return?

Victoria Beckham considering a ‘Spice Girls’ return?
Kim Kardashian discussed robbery evasion plans hours before Paris robbery: ‘all went out the door’

Kim Kardashian discussed robbery evasion plans hours before Paris robbery: ‘all went out the door’
Which Pakistani drama is Sania Mirza watching these days?

Which Pakistani drama is Sania Mirza watching these days?
Princess Diana dubbed ‘a prisoner of war’ within Buckingham Palace

Princess Diana dubbed ‘a prisoner of war’ within Buckingham Palace
Ellen DeGeneres debuts new hair but the internet thinks it ‘hardly softens the image’

Ellen DeGeneres debuts new hair but the internet thinks it ‘hardly softens the image’
Jennifer Garner claims her marriage with Ben Affleck took a hit due to media attention

Jennifer Garner claims her marriage with Ben Affleck took a hit due to media attention

Robert Pattinson, Suki Waterhouse reportedly discussing their engagement

Robert Pattinson, Suki Waterhouse reportedly discussing their engagement

Jennifer Lawrence admits she was a Republican before Trump's election

Jennifer Lawrence admits she was a Republican before Trump's election
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom move into Harry, Meghan Markle’s star-packed town

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom move into Harry, Meghan Markle’s star-packed town
Matthew McConaughey wants to ‘embrace’ election results regardless of who wins

Matthew McConaughey wants to ‘embrace’ election results regardless of who wins
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's speaking engagement agency furious over claims about hefty deal

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's speaking engagement agency furious over claims about hefty deal
Royal expert indicates the end of Prince William and Harry's relationship with one final blow

Royal expert indicates the end of Prince William and Harry's relationship with one final blow

Latest

view all