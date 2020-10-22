Nicki Minaj unveils first ever glimpse of her newborn son

Nicki Minaj’s fans were recently graced with an adorable post featuring the first-ever glimpse of her newborn son and the internet is in awe of the little bundle of joy.

The post in question features a snap of her baby boy’s foot and her husband’s hand that is propping the tiny limb up towards the camera.

Minaj even captioned the post with a short and sweet note wishing her husband on their anniversary and it read, “Happy Anniversary, my love.”

Check it out below:

For the unversed, Minaj welcomed her baby boy into the world a little over a month ago and ever since then, has been on a bit of a social media detox.



The only updates the singer posted shortly after the birth announcement, were heartfelt thank you tweets penned for her fans, all as a result of their unending support.

Ever since his birth, the tiny tyke has been showered with gifts, all from aunties and uncles like Queen B to Kim and Kanye, Adidas, as well as Winnie Harlow.



