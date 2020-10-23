Can't connect right now! retry
Are Meghan Markle, Princess Diana similar? 'The Crown's Emma Corrin thinks so

 Emma Corrin says 'history is repeating itself' in the way Meghan Markle, Princess Diana have been treated 

Although Meghan Markle and Princess Diana came in two different eras of the British monarchy, the two are thought to have much more in common than what meets the eye.

The same perception has been echoed by actress Emma Corrin, who is all set to play Diana's character in Netflix series The Crown.

Corrin recently revealed Meghan is a true reflection of Diana and history is repeating itself in the way these two strong-headed women were treated by the royal family as well as the media.

"You just want to shake these tabloids and say, can’t you see history repeating itself?" Corrin told Town and Country.

"The coldness, the traditions, and the expectations of behaviour… I don’t think [Diana] expected that," Corrin added. "I think she expected to join a family."

Earlier, Meghan's husband Prince Harry revealed he has the same feeling in terms of how his wife and mother have been represented by the British press.

In a rare press statement, Harry said, "There comes a point when the only thing to do is to stand up to this behaviour, because it destroys people and destroys lives.

"Put simply, it is bullying, which scares and silences people. We all know this isn’t acceptable, at any level. We won’t and can’t believe in a world where there is no accountability for this."

"My deepest fear is history repeating itself," Harry continued. "I've seen what happens when someone I love is commoditised to the point that they are no longer treated or seen as a real person. I lost my mother and now I watch my wife falling victim to the same powerful forces."

