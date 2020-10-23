Drake says Sacha Baron Cohen is a genius madman

Drake was among millions of people who praised Sacha Baron Cohen for his new "Borat" film.

“Borat Subsequent Moviefilm: Delivery of Prodigious Bribe to American Regime for Make Benefit Once Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan", a sequel to his In 2006 movie , is the scathing cultural satire of the United States.

Taking to Instagram stories , the Canadian rapper wrote a message for the British comedian , "you are a genius made man and one of fav people @sachabaroncohen the second BORAT IS INSANE".



The film's plot revolves around Borat's attempts to marry off his 15-year-old daughter to Vice President Mike Pence or, failing that, Rudy Giuliani, the former mayor of New York now best known as President Donald Trump’s personal lawyer.



