Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Friday Oct 23 2020
By
Web Desk

Drake says Sacha Baron Cohen is a genius madman

By
Web Desk

Friday Oct 23, 2020

Drake was among millions of people who praised Sacha Baron Cohen for his new "Borat" film.

 “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm: Delivery of Prodigious Bribe to American Regime for Make Benefit Once Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan", a sequel to his In 2006 movie , is the scathing cultural satire of the United States.

Taking to Instagram stories , the Canadian rapper wrote a message for the British comedian , "you are a genius made man and one of fav people @sachabaroncohen the second BORAT IS INSANE".

The film's  plot revolves around Borat's attempts to marry off his 15-year-old daughter to Vice President Mike Pence or, failing that, Rudy Giuliani, the former mayor of New York now best known as President Donald Trump’s personal lawyer.


More From Entertainment:

Meghan Markle ‘mimicked’ the Queen in her recent photo

Meghan Markle ‘mimicked’ the Queen in her recent photo
Ertugrul's Abdur Rehman Alp shares new look from 'Kurulus:Osman'

Ertugrul's Abdur Rehman Alp shares new look from 'Kurulus:Osman'
Meghan Markle continues to pull Prince Harry’s strings in LA: report

Meghan Markle continues to pull Prince Harry’s strings in LA: report
Prince William ‘unleashes wrath’ on Prince Charles over 'failing to live up to royal role'

Prince William ‘unleashes wrath’ on Prince Charles over 'failing to live up to royal role'
Tim Burton announces plans for an 'Addams Family' TV series

Tim Burton announces plans for an 'Addams Family' TV series
Brad Pitt spills the beans on his strangest fan interactions

Brad Pitt spills the beans on his strangest fan interactions
Prince Philip compares Meghan Markle to Wallis Simpson who triggered abdication crisis

Prince Philip compares Meghan Markle to Wallis Simpson who triggered abdication crisis
A royal staffer once left Prince Andrew ‘with a black eye’ due to his horrid antics

A royal staffer once left Prince Andrew ‘with a black eye’ due to his horrid antics
Sofia Richie calls it quits with Scott Disick due to his children?

Sofia Richie calls it quits with Scott Disick due to his children?
Hailey Baldwin’s ‘J’ tattoo speculated to mimic Selena Gomez’s promise ring

Hailey Baldwin’s ‘J’ tattoo speculated to mimic Selena Gomez’s promise ring
Queen Elizabeth ‘lost patience’ with Princess Diana ahead of Panorama interview

Queen Elizabeth ‘lost patience’ with Princess Diana ahead of Panorama interview
Miley Cyrus unveils seventh album ‘Plastic Hearts’ with a heartfelt note

Miley Cyrus unveils seventh album ‘Plastic Hearts’ with a heartfelt note

Latest

view all